Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Sunday at Prudential Center in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 3:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Kotkaniemi against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Kotkaniemi has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 42 Points 10 18 Goals 6 24 Assists 4

