On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .229 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has a double, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .152.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Ozuna has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
