MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, May 7
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Joe Ryan toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Cal Quantrill getting the nod for the Guardians.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for May 7.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Bryce Elder (3-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|BAL: Wells
|ATL: Elder
|6 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (36 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|1.75
|6.9
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Orioles at Braves
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: NBC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras (3-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|PIT: Contreras
|6 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|4.09
|8.6
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-1) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Taijuan Walker (2-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|BOS: Houck
|PHI: Walker
|6 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28.2 IP)
|5.34
|ERA
|6.91
|8.2
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Red Sox at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Javy Guerra (0-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|NYY: Cole
|TB: Guerra
|7 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (10 IP)
|1.35
|ERA
|6.30
|10.0
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- TB Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|COL: Feltner
|NYM: Lucchesi
|6 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.86
|8.9
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rockies at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Quantrill (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIN: Ryan
|CLE: Quantrill
|6 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.1 IP)
|2.37
|ERA
|4.73
|10.2
|K/9
|4.7
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Ryan Yarbrough (0-4) when the teams play on Sunday.
|OAK: Miller
|KC: Yarbrough
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (20.2 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|7.40
|10.0
|K/9
|5.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals
- OAK Odds to Win: -115
- KC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Athletics at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-0) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|DET: Faedo
|STL: Matz
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.39
|-
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Tigers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (2-1) when the teams meet Sunday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|CHC: Wesneski
|6 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28.1 IP)
|5.35
|ERA
|3.49
|7.9
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs
- MIA Odds to Win: -125
- CHC Odds to Win: +105
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Marlins at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|MIL: Houser
|SF: Stripling
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (20.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.10
|-
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Brewers at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will counter with Jose Suarez (1-1) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|TEX: Pérez
|LAA: Suarez
|6 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21.2 IP)
|2.41
|ERA
|7.89
|7.0
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -120
- TEX Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-3) to the bump as they face the Reds, who will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0) when the clubs play Sunday.
|CHW: Kopech
|CIN: Ashcraft
|6 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (36 IP)
|5.97
|ERA
|2.00
|9.7
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -130
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream White Sox at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (0-0) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|HOU: Bielak
|SEA: Miller
|1 (4 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (6 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|1.50
|13.5
|K/9
|15.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|WSH: Williams
|ARI: Nelson
|6 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|6.39
|6.0
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (1-0) when the teams play on Sunday.
|LAD: Urías
|SD: Musgrove
|7 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (8.1 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|10.80
|10.2
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.