How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the 76ers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BOS Record: 57-25
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -2.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -141
- PHI Odds to Win: +119
- Total: 214.5 points
The Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-37
- DEN Record: 53-29
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -2.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -141
- DEN Odds to Win: +119
- Total: 227.5 points
