Ozzie Albies -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 7 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .545 with two homers in his last outings.

Albies has gotten a hit in 25 of 34 games this season (73.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (29.4%).

He has homered in eight games this season (23.5%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 26.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings