Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 7 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Albies will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .545 with two homers in his last outings.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 25 of 34 games this season (73.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (29.4%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (23.5%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 26.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
