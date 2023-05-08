The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, will play at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 127-97 loss against the Lakers, Curry tallied 23 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Curry's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 30.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 4.8 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.2 PRA 41.5 41.8 40.6 PR 35.5 35.5 35.4 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Stephen Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

Curry is responsible for taking 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

Curry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors average 104.8 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per contest, 18th in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 32 23 4 3 4 1 1 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Curry or any of his Warriors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.