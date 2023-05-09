Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Burns against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:13 per game on the ice, is +19.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Burns goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

