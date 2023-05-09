The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 129-124 win over the Nuggets (his most recent action) Ayton posted eight points and eight rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 18.0 13.6 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 9.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.1 PRA 21.5 29.7 24 PR 20.5 28 22.9



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 27 8 8 0 0 1 1 5/5/2023 26 4 9 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

