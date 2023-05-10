How to Watch the Braves vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field in the final game of a two-game series against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Red Sox Player Props
|Braves vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Red Sox Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 59 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.
- The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (197 total).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .343.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.240).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Lee makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 28-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.