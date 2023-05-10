The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with three homers.

In 66.7% of his 36 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.2% of his games this season, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 36 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (33.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

