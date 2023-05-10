In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-7.5) 225 -315 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 225.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-7.5) 225 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 226.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams allow 233.7 points per game combined, 8.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this season.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Stephen Curry 30.5 -125 29.4
Klay Thompson 22.5 -115 21.9
Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -105 17.1
Jordan Poole 9.5 -125 20.4
Draymond Green 8.5 +100 8.5

