The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 edge in the series.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR
5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ
5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR
5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

