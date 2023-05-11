Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Devils have +110 odds on the moneyline against the favored Hurricanes (-130).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (50-25).

Carolina has a 44-22 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league action, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.