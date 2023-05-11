Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Staal interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 17 of 81 games this season, Staal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Staal has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 81 games this year, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Staal goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 12 34 Points 7 17 Goals 3 17 Assists 4

