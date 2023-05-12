Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on May 10, Adebayo posted 18 points and eight rebounds in a 112-103 loss against the Knicks.

Below, we dig into Adebayo's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.6 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 29.5 32.8 30.5 PR 26.5 29.6 26.8



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 39 18 8 2 0 1 1 5/8/2023 38 23 13 2 0 0 1 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

