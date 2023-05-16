How to Watch the Braves vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starter Dane Dunning on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Braves Player Props
|Rangers vs Braves Odds
|Rangers vs Braves Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Atlanta is second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 218.
- The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.
- The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-best ERA (3.47) in the majors this season.
- The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Jared Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.
- The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dustin May
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.