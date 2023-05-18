Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 81 games this season, Skjei has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Skjei's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.4%.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 6 38 Points 1 18 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

