How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
Tune in to TNT to catch the action as the Hurricanes and Panthers meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
