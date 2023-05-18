The first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) against the Panthers (+120).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 69 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

In the 24 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-9 in those games.

The Panthers have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 9-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.8 2.6

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.3 3

