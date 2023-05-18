The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) against the Hurricanes (-140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Panthers (+120) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 76 times this season, and have gone 51-25 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Carolina has a 43-21 record (winning 67.2% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.