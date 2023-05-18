Jesper Fast will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Looking to wager on Fast's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Fast has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 80 games this season, Fast has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fast has posted an assist in a game 18 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fast's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Fast going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 6 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

