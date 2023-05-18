Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

  • Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
  • In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.
  • In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
82 Games 6
71 Points 1
28 Goals 0
43 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.