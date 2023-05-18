Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 71 Points 1 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 1

