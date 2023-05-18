Sebastian Aho Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Aho Season Stats Insights
- In 75 games this season, Aho has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.
- In 28 of 75 games this season, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Aho has a point in 41 games this year (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.
- In 23 of 75 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.
- Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Aho Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|75
|Games
|6
|68
|Points
|6
|36
|Goals
|1
|32
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.