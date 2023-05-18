Seth Jarvis will be on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. If you're considering a wager on Jarvis against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 56.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 39 Points 5 14 Goals 1 25 Assists 4

