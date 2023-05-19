When the Atlanta Braves (27-16) and Seattle Mariners (21-22) square of at Truist Park on Friday, May 19, Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves, while the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

The Mariners are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-150). An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 23 out of the 35 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 16-6 (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

