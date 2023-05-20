Brady Skjei will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Skjei hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 7 38 Points 1 18 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

