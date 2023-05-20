How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mariners Player Props
|Braves vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Mariners Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 75 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (234 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Chavez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 21 times this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.