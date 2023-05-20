The Atlanta Braves (28-16) and the Seattle Mariners (21-23) will clash on Saturday, May 20 at Truist Park, with Jesse Chavez pitching for the Braves and Logan Gilbert toeing the rubber for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Mariners are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-135). A 9-run total is set for this game.

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Mariners with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 22-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (75.9% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

The Mariners have a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

