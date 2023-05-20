Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .260 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (229 total runs).

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best mark in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's third-worst WHIP (1.454).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 75 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 250.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Dodgers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined 1.228 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Mikolas has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In eight starts this season, Syndergaard has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard -

