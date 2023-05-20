Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0.

You can see the Hurricanes try to take down the Panthers on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players