Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Looking to bet on Kotkaniemi's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.