Stefan Noesen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 50% that Noesen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 4 36 Points 2 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 0

