Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (28-17) and Seattle Mariners (22-23) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (5-2) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 37 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 237.

The Braves' 3.55 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule