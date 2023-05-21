Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -125 moneyline odds, in this game against the Stars, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas' 94 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 55 times.

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (12-4).

The Stars have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of the time).

Dallas is 2-3 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-189) 2.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 3.90 2.90

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.