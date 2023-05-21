Karolina Muchova 2023 French Open Odds
Karolina Muchova will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next in the French Open quarterfinals. At +2000, Muchova has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Muchova at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Muchova's Next Match
After beating Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3, Muchova will meet Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET.
Muchova is currently listed at -175 to win her next match against Pavlyuchenkova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Karolina Muchova Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +2000
Muchova Stats
- Muchova defeated Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in the Round of 16.
- Muchova has not won any of her 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-13.
- Muchova is 4-2 on clay over the past year.
- Muchova, over the past year, has played 35 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
- In her six matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Muchova has averaged 23.7 games.
- Muchova, over the past 12 months, has won 73.2% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.
- Muchova has been victorious in 64.3% of her service games on clay over the past year and 43.1% of her return games.
