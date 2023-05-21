Sloane Stephens, coming off a strong run in the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (losing in the semifinals against Lucia Bronzetti), will begin play in the French Open (in Paris, France) against Karolina Pliskova in the round of 128. Stephens' odds are +10000 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Stephens at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Stephens' Next Match

Stephens will meet Pliskova in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Stephens is currently listed at +110 to win her next match versus Pliskova.

Sloane Stephens Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600

French Open odds to win: +10000

Stephens Stats

Stephens was defeated in her last match, 1-6, 1-6 against Bronzetti in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 26, 2023.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stephens has gone 18-20 and has not won a title.

Stephens is 7-5 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Stephens, over the past 12 months, has played 38 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

In her 12 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Stephens has averaged 21.3 games.

Stephens has won 37.0% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past year, Stephens has been victorious in 63.8% of her service games and 43.4% of her return games.

