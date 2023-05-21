Tomas Martin Etcheverry's run in the French Open in Paris, France has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Alexander Zverev. Etcheverry has +3300 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Etcheverry at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Etcheverry's Next Match

After getting past Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1, Etcheverry will meet Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM ET.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +3300

Etcheverry Stats

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Etcheverry defeated No. 33-ranked Nishioka, 7-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Etcheverry has not won any of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 21-21.

Etcheverry has a match record of 15-11 on clay over the last 12 months.

In his 42 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has averaged 24.4 games.

Over the past year, Etcheverry has played 26 matches on clay, and 23.1 games per match.

Etcheverry has won 22.5% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has been victorious in 77.2% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.

