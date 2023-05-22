Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fast's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Fast has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In nine of 80 games this season, Fast has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fast has a point in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Fast has posted an assist in a game 18 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fast's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Fast has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 8 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.