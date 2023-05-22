Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Noesen's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has averaged 12:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 13 of 78 games this year, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Noesen has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 5 36 Points 3 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 1

