How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 24 on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series.
See the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/22/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|1-0 FLA
|5/20/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|2-1 (F/OT) FLA
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
- With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
