Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Martinook against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Martinook has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

