Stefan Noesen Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Noesen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Noesen Season Stats Insights
- In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.
- Noesen has a goal in 13 games this season through 78 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Noesen has a point in 31 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points five times.
- Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Noesen has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.
Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|78
|Games
|6
|36
|Points
|3
|13
|Goals
|2
|23
|Assists
|1
