Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (23.1%).
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.385
|.273
|OBP
|.385
|.200
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.
