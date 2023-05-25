The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
  • Riley is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.5% of those games.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Riley has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.2%).
  • He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.278 AVG .214
.361 OBP .300
.375 SLG .443
5 XBH 6
1 HR 5
6 RBI 12
18/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
