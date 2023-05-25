The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

Riley is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Riley has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.5% of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.2%).

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings