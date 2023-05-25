The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Boston (14-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (48.3%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is thriving both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 16 threes per contest (second-best).

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

