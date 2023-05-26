Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (31-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) squaring off at Truist Park (on May 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and Taijuan Walker (3-2) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Braves have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Braves Schedule