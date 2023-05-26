Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 65 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 39 of 50 games this season (78.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 31 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 26 GP 24 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

