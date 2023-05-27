The Boston Celtics are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

Boston (30-31-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (47.6%) than Miami (7-9) does as a 3+-point underdog (43.8%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16 treys per contest (second-best).

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond three-point land (38%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

