Marcell Ozuna and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (135 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .238 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (21.6%).

In 27.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 13 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (40.5%), including three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 16 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings