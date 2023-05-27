Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Robby Shelton is currently third with a score of -4.

Looking to bet on Robby Shelton at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Shelton has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Shelton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Shelton has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Shelton has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 28 -7 263 0 14 1 3 $1.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Shelton's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 31st.

Shelton made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

The most recent time Shelton played this event was in 2023, and he finished third.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Shelton will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,266 yards during the past year.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Shelton shot better than 58% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Shelton shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Shelton had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Shelton's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, Shelton posted a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Shelton ended the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Shelton finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Shelton's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

